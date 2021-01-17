STUDIO CITY— On January 8, 2021, Nicholas Glover, a fourth grade teacher who taught at room 17 in Carpenter Community Charter School, died from Coronavirus. He was 53 and dedicated 17 years in teaching.

In a statement sent to parents, Principal Joe Martinez elucidated that Glover tested positive for the virus over winter break. Because of that, he was resting at home but felt that he might still be able to go to work next week. However, his health declined.

When talking about Glover’s past, Martinez wrote: “Mr. Glover was born on May 31, 1967 in England. He moved with his family to the U.S. as a teenager. After college, Nick worked in business for a number of years with Marvel before realizing that his true calling was in education. He went back to school to get his teaching credential and started teaching at Carpenter in 2004. For the past 17 years, Mr. Glover taught 4th & 1st grade classes. At the micro level, he always maintained high expectations for student learning and was a trustworthy collaborator with his grade level colleagues. At the macro level, he was an active member of our school’s Governance Council who was committed to representing his colleagues at the highest level.”

Martinez described Glover as “more than a teacher. He was an integral part of our school community. He was often times the voice of reason for the staff, provoking deeper thought and helping us to reflect thoroughly on decisions that impacted our school community. In addition, he always made a point of acknowledging others. In his classroom, he would take the time to build meaningful relationships with his students and their families. With our staff, he regularly acknowledged and congratulated his colleagues for their contributions. His wisdom (and his amazing sense of humor) will be missed by all.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Glover’s family and children, Andrew and Emma. Surpassing the original $50,000 goal, the donations have exceeded $93,000. The family released a statement saying, “I’m blown away by all the love and support for my family. I thank you all. I would like to address you all individually, but as you can guess, it is a busy time. Please know I am so grateful for each and every one of you, and my children are so fortunate to be surrounded by so much love and support.”