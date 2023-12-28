MULHOLLAND/BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on December 22, they rescued three teenagers after their car toppled down a steep hillside near Mulholland Drive and Java Drive on December 19.

The teens were not injured during the incident, but were stranded at the bottom of the long rain-slickened slope until responders from the LAFD arrived on the scene. Officials were able to hoist them one-at-a-time to the roadway above using a basket stretcher and rope rescue system. No additional details about the accident have been disclosed to the public.