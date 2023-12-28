UNITED STATES—I wish to say thanks for a momentous year and for all the wonderful things that happened in my life during 2023. Especially, I wish to give thanks to my family, wife, business partners and friends. Now we roll into what I know will be the greatest year ever “2024”. I count my blessings to be alive having just experienced an amazing 2023. I pray that everyone who reads this will experience remarkable success, perfect health, and happiness in this coming year of 2024. Of course, there will be obstacles, but this is just life and is part of the formula of winning.

It does not matter how a person was born, what matters is who they become. The quote by The Ugly Duckling, “It doesn’t matter how a person was born, what matters is who they become,” encapsulates a powerful message about self-discovery and personal growth.

We should all hope to be the ugly duckling “meaning” to always look at the sunny side of any and all equations. To continue to grow our personality and be thankful of being alive. This way of thinking is powerful as we all travel on the journey to happiness. To be both charming and adorable to others coupled with being kind and caring not only about people, but also our environment. To be that spark and glow which resonates and radiates with powerful and warm energy to others.

To pray with thanks, and to always be humble will allow greater success than what was contributed. To live in a space where winning is natural. To develop and keep a winning mindset is key to a successful outcome. To be there for your brother and sister at all times with an empathic approach will make everyone a better person. To positively impact those in our inner and outer circle should be a goal that we all share. To make sure all people benefit as a result of the relationship with the trust they have placed in us as human beings will create even greater success. The power of compounding will create exponential growth in every area of one’s life.

To win alone is never good enough as everyone must be victorious. This means to accept people for what they believe and be happy for what they have found from their way in life. A win must positively Impact others as winning is contagious and will create a synergistic result. Look in the mirror and see not beauty but instead wisdom, elegance, sophistication, and a person who is an inspiration to others.

Pay mindfulness, exercise daily, do not look forward to retirement but instead appreciate the joy of having purpose. It shows such respect to always be on time, look great, smell good and listen, instead of only talking. A good attitude and faith will give a head start on all things and in every situation. Individuals will have a home field advantage at all times once they accept these words as truth.

Remember to pray and give thanks every single day. Forgive yourself and others. Before long smiling all the time will be your natural state. Each day is a new chance to achieve a happier, more fulfilling and fruitful life. To accept challenges and problems is just part of winning. To maintain the proper mindset is a powerful formula to avoid depression.

Always respect yourself and respect others. Appreciate the love in your life and give back with a good attitude and a winning heart. Never lose your cool. Listen before speaking. Learn to communicate without the use of words. Words should be your secondary source of communication. Taking even one step forward and just doing is so important with any success formula.

Feel positive energy and give warmth and sincerity in your words and actions. Yes, be thankful that we are the wonderful, caring person that each of us has become as we continue to grow. Take responsibility seriously. Being committed and loyal, never giving in to temptation is often difficult but pays big rewards. Discipline will make a person strong and bring much happiness to themselves and the lives of the others who they love and care about.

It is easy to avoid overeating and all it takes is to develop new habits, routines, and rituals. Being loyal to your spouse is always a win as this creates a mirror effect. Each time you can say no (when you should say no) is a powerful tool to experience freedom and happiness. Do not feel guilty when no is the right answer. Never allow pier pressure to impact your actions.

Remember to pray as we are never alone, and help is always near. Feel the passion and experience the moment. Appreciate even the smallest of things. Learn something new every day. Take care of your body. More than that, appreciate and make the conscious effort to always use the magic words “Thank you”. These two words are powerful as they show your gratitude, respect, and appreciation to others.

Recognize that in some way we are all at times ugly ducklings. This attitude will create humility and the acceptance that there is always room to learn and grow. Once you realize and accept that that ugly duckling can grow to be the most beautiful person in the world your life will be like a full moon constantly surrounded by love and romance.

The result of this mindset will be that each of us exceeds even our highest expectations and dreams. As a last thought remember your attitude impacts those who we care about most, so always treat people with kindness, empathy, and love. Always apologize when we are wrong and smile in a way that touches the hearts of others.

Giving truly does give more satisfaction than receiving. With that in mind, when someone gives another person a gift even if the gift is not what was expected it is important to be kind and show respect by saying thank you and meaning it. It is not about the gift. All that matters is the fact that someone cared enough to remember another person. Thank you for reading this as I bless everyone in the universe with good luck and a prosperous, healthy 2024.

Contact: John Probandt

Company – The 99 Points

info@zoomtozoom.net and info@the99points.com

www.the99points.com

zoomtozoom.net