LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division robbery detectives announced on Wednesday, December 27 that they arrested two suspects involved in a string of armed robberies. The LAPD reported on December 18, around 6:30 a.m., one suspect entered a convenience store in the 800 block of West Rosecrans Avenue. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

On December 20, around 6:30 a.m., the same suspect entered a convenience store in the 500 block of West El Segundo Boulevard walked behind the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

Officers arrived and located the suspect’s vehicle, who led officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, officers spotted clothing and money being thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle window. Those items were later determined to be the money taken and the clothing worn by the suspect during the armed robbery. At the termination of the pursuit, officers arrested the driver.

Southeast robbery detectives discovered the suspect was responsible for an additional robbery that occurred in the 5000 block of Wilshire Boulevard approximately 2 hours earlier.

The suspect was identified as Amauje Ferguson, 27, from Nevada. He was booked for 211 PC-Robbery, with no bail (Booking No.6729653). On December 22, the Los Angeles District Attorney filed three counts of robbery on Ferguson.

On December 24, around 10:45 a.m., a second suspect entered a convenience store in the 15300 block of South Figueroa Street, pointed a handgun at the store clerk, and demanded money from the cash register. During the investigation, a Tactical Flight Officer with LAPD’s Air Support Division directed officers to the suspect’s location in the 12300 block of South Willowbrook Avenue in Compton, where he was arrested. Officers recovered a firearm, money taken during the robbery, and the clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery.

Charles Christopher, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked for 211 PC-Robbery on $100,000 bail (Booking No. 6731619). Detectives do not believe the incidents involving Ferguson and Christopher are related.

Anyone with details about any of the robberies or the suspects is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Area Robbery Detective Christopher Lopez at (213) 485-6914. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.