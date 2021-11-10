SHERMAN OAKS—Entertainment journalist and actor Terrence Jenkins, 39, better known as Terrence J escaped an attempted robbery outside of his Sherman Oaks home on Wednesday, November 10. According to reports, the actor was arriving at his home located off of Valley Vista Boulevard around 3 a.m. with a friend.

He was followed into his driveway by four Black men who got out of their vehicle and informed the actor and his friend to get out of the car. They refused and drove away. The culprits followed and fired shots at Jenkins’ vehicle near Moorpark Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Terrence J spotted a California Highway Patrol Officer who was flagged down and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The actor has hosted shows on BET and E! and appeared in the films “Think Like A Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.” He recently partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to promote healthier food options on college campuses. He posted the following message on his Facebook page on October 18:

“I’ve partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to promote healthier food options at college campuses, where the food is not only healthy for you but it looks good and tastes good too! They are at over 100 college campuses across the country, including 9 HBCUs that are close to my heart. If your school is one of them, make sure to check them out, and if your campus doesn’t partner with them, get them to!”

In October, the Encino home of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsely was broken into and thousands of dollars in items were stolen by 3 Black males who were captured on video. That footage has been released by the LAPD in hopes of capturing the suspects in that incident. Kemsley was not injured during the incident, but she was accosted by the suspects after they gained entry into her home after breaking a back window. TMZ reported over $100,000 was taken from the reality start and her husband P.K., who was not home at the time of the incident.

The suspects in that case can be seen dragging a bag of stolen goods through the front yard as they exited the home waiting for a getaway car on standby.

The LAPD has not released rather the two incidents are connected. A bulletin was released by the police department warning residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings after a string of armed robberies and home invasions in the area. In some of the incidents, victims are followed by the suspects from Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants throughout Los Angeles to their homes and then robbed of their belongings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section at (213) 486-6840.