SANTA MONICA—Cameron Matthews of Pier Communications indicated in a press release to Canyon News that the Santa Monica Extra Bedroom Program has returned with 25 World Class Hotels participating. The program will run thru February 6, 2022.

The Extra Bedroom program offer extends to family and friends visiting during the holidays. Residents of Santa Monica must show valid proof of ID to receive the special Santa Monica hotel deals at more than 25 participating hotels listed at https://www.santamonica.com/extra-bedroom/.

To receive the discounted rates – some up to $300 – mention the program while making the reservation via phone. Rates are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. Mention the program at any of the three Santa Monica Visitor Information Centers to receive 30% off most Santa Monica merchandise perfect for holiday gifts:

-Main Visitor Information Center, 2427 Main Street.

-Visitor Information Kiosk, 1400 Ocean Avenue.

-Pier Shop and Visitor Center, 200 Santa Monica Pie

“Each year locals look forward to checking in to check out what our guests experience each day when they visit our city from world-class hotels and retail choices to Michelin star restaurants to award-winning beaches,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “The Extra Bedroom program is one of our most popular each year and provides residents with a respite in their own amazing seaside getaway. Of course, we strongly urge all our residents and guests to follow the ongoing health and safety guidelines, and to please travel responsibly.”

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism encourages locals and visitors to travel about the destination responsibly by familiarizing with current health orders, taking advantage of public and alternative modes of transportation and bringing their patience and good vibes to its beaches and local businesses. For every $10 spent at a Santa Monica business, close to $7 stays in the community through taxes, payroll and other expenditure (source: IndependentWeStand).