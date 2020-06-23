BEVERLY HILLS— On June 22, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be pushed back due to the coronavirus. Instead of taking place on the first Sunday of the calendar year like usual, the awards show will occur on February 28, 2021.

The show will be hosted by comedians Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and it will air on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

“To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks,” the HFPA said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a non-profit organization that produces the Golden Globes. Members are international journalists who attend countless movie and television screenings each year.

According to their website, the Golden Globe Awards “has allowed the HFPA to donate over $6 million to 74 nonprofits and colleges that assist diverse filmmakers and students interested in filmmaking, film preservation, journalistic organizations committed to free speech, and humanitarian organizations worldwide that support refugees and that provide critical aid when natural disasters occur.”

This is not the only awards show that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy Awards, originally set to air on February 28, 2021, has also been pushed back to April 25.

The Emmy Awards is set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020.