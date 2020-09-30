UNITED STATES–While recovering from Tuesday’s Presidential debate one must ponder, what is the big stink anyway? Two grown men that cannot seem to allow the other to get a word in edgewise. What, is so important that a complete sentence could not be uttered without the other calling foul.

In the case of the Supreme Court Justice nominee, Amy Comey Barret, the issue is life. President Trump made a viable point. He was elected for a four-year term, not three. It is his right and the right of those who elected him to choose the Supreme Court Justice.

But Biden says it is the right of the people. The newly seated President should have that right, however, the Obama-Biden administration was in power for eight years.

President Trump said it best when he thanked Obama for the gift in March of 2018.

“When I got in, we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed,” Trump said during a speech in Ohio on Thursday. “I don’t know why Obama left that. It was like a big, beautiful present to all of us. Why the hell did he leave that?”

On July 9, 2018, when President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice, all hell broke loose. The Democratic party dug up every inch of dirt they thought they had on Kavanaugh’s past to keep him from taking that seat.

Quoting a former Democrat that chooses to remain nameless, “The Democratic party didn’t always use to be this way.” She spoke of a time when her parents were diehard Democrats. Being a Democrat back then meant you were for the poor.

The issue at hand is life. Prior to the early 70s, there were still people out there that were hugely political and pushed birth control and abortion, but they had not attached themselves to a political party.

Margaret Sanger (1979-1966) founded the National Birth Control League that later became Planned Parenthood. The facilities were placed in poor predominantly black neighborhoods for the purpose of population control Sanger’s known for her role in eugenics.

“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” she wrote.

This is what brought on the change for the Democratic party. Though there are groups, like Democrats for Life that hang on to the old belief system, many have left the party over what they consider the single most important issue and that is life. As the years have gone by the left has become more and more liberal and now many are leaning toward socialism. Some have quietly left the Democratic party while others have started movements such as Candace Owens, Turning Point USA, Blexit [Black Exit], and Brandon Straka’s Walk Away campaign.

The Republican party takes a more conservative stance and normally votes in favor of the rights of the unborn. The further left the Democrats lean the more right the Republicans become.

“Abortion: Deliberate termination of pregnancy by killing the unborn child. Such direct abortion, willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law. The penalty of ex-communication is a crime against human life. -The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2271-2272)”

Reports from 2018 showed roughly 51 million in the U.S. Devout Catholics profess the respect of life from conception to natural death. President Trump chose a Catholic Supreme Court Justice that shares political and moral views with not only Catholics but many other Christians. Christians are not the only faiths that support the culture of life.

The annual pro-life march in Washington D.C. brings in crowds of well over 20,000 people annually from all walks of life.

America, founded on religious freedom as, One Nation Under God, is now at risk of having, In God, We Trust permanently removed from the currency, taken out of our schools, and our National anthem. There are people who want to change our flag and our anthem completely