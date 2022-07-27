HOLLYWOOD—The momentum is building on the Showtime series “The Chi” and I am happy with it. This week’s episode ‘We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off’ opened a bunch of doors where potential storylines are headed. For starters, Jake and Jemma were dealing with the fallout of that bomb she dropped about being pregnant. It was obvious that Jemma wanted to terminate the pregnancy, while Jake wanted to keep the baby.

It is amazing how two of my favorite shows right now, “The Chi” and “P-Valley” are both tackling issues regarding pregnancy and abortion, even though these episodes were written and shot way before the verdict was dropped a month about by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, as the episode culminated it became clear that Jemma might be ok with having a baby, but as her father warned she needed to think clearly about what choice she made because it would forever impact her life for the rest of her life.

It was so frustrating to watch Jake attempt to have a conversation with Trig/Victor, who knew his brother asking about a baby was a clear-cut sign that Jemma was pregnant. You’d think as a brother you would push further to get to the truth people. The baby drama was not the only drama, because it became clear that Papa might need to be careful who he hangs out with as bad habits were started to be picked up. Little does Papa realize his new buddy is a murderer and that he likes to play with danger and not in a good way.

How so? He decided to attempt to rob Smokey’s BBQ and put Emmett in a bad mental state. Emmett was scared for his life and that moment of staring a loaded barrel directly in the face was a reality check for Emmett that he never expected. Thankfully Shaad was there to talk the troubled teen away from doing something that could totally change his life forever.

It is interesting to see this dynamic of men who have been incarcerated getting another chance at freedom and attempting to prevent others from traveling down that same path. It can be a destructive one and once on that path it is hard to change it. Jake was NOT thrilled to have that newest houseguest under his roof so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming episodes people. Victor continued to get closer with that reported who knows he was in a relationship with a transgender woman, but has yet to spill that tea to the public. As Trig noted, they may not be so responsive to that information once the world knows. Rosalind utilized Quentin and Douda to take care of a problem involving someone who has been stealing packages in the neighborhood. Any guesses as to who that culprit is? It is quite obvious to say the least America. Kevin and his new flame continued to get closer as she forced him to think outside the box, but the expected moment of the episode was Emmett and Kiesha taking their relationship to the next level.

That’s right people, they gave into temptation which means there is no turning back now, so what will Tiffany do when she discovers her bestie and her ex-hubby are now hooking up. I don’t Tiffany will be happy people. Tiffany has been MIA for the last 2 episodes, so I’m expecting her to find out in a scandalous way that will bring some major drama until next Sunday “The Chi” fanatics!