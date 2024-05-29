WESTWOOD—It was announced on Tuesday, May 28, that the producer of the Oscar-winning films “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Albert S. Ruddy died at the age of 98. Ruddy died on May 25 after a short stay at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for a brief illness Ruddy’s family disclosed via a publicist. An official cause of death for the producer has not been disclosed to the public.

Albert was born in Montreal, Canada in 1930. He later moved to New York City and Miami Beach, Florida with his mother. He graduated from University of Southern California (USC) in 1956 with a degree in architectural design. He produced the movie “Wild Seed” in 1965 alongside Marlon Brando Sr., the father of actor Marlon Brando.

He co-created the CBS TV series “Hogan’s Heroes” in 1965. The show ran until 1971. Ruddy grew to fame in the film industry with the 1972 classic, “The Godfather,” which he produced from the novel by Mario Puzo. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Talia Shire. The movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and walked away with three (Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture). The Best Picture win was Ruddy’s first Oscar victory during his career.

He produced the 1974 sports-comedy, “The Longest Yard” starring Burt Reynolds, which earned $43 million at the box-office. Ruddy earned his second Oscar for the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby” starring Clint Eastwood and Hillary Swank. The movie won 4 Academy Awards including Best Picture for Eastwood, Ruddy and Tom Rosenberg.

The last film that Ruddy produced was the 2021 drama “Cry Macho” that starred and was directed by Clint Eastwood. His last TV credit was as a producer for the series “The Offer” that chronicled the making of the 1972 film “The Godfather” and it starred actor Miles Teller who recently starred in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise. Ruddy was married twice during his life, once to Françoise Ruddy and later to Wanda MacDaniel. Ruddy leaves behind his wife MacDaniel, whom he shares two children with.