LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Monday, May 27, that detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect responsible for the robbery of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee.

The LAPD reported that at 9:50 a.m. while the bus was stopped in the area of Temple Street and Spring Street, a female aggressively entered the bus and began arguing with the bus operator. During the altercation, the suspect forcefully removed the bus operator’s prescription glasses and exited the bus.

The bus operator followed the suspect to retrieve her glasses, leading to a second altercation. While the bus operator was able to retrieve her glasses, they were broken. The suspect later fled the region. The bus operator sustained a minor injury to her face during the physical altercation with the suspect.

The suspect is described as a White female, approximately 30 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands around 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the LAPD Central Division Robbery Section, Detective Arrieta at 213-996-1868.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.