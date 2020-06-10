HOLLYWOOD- From the west coast to the east coast, women are crushing over New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo. Why? Well, he’s handsome, highly intelligent and a great down-to-earth eloquent speaker. Yes, he does at times get a tad bit personal and tends to over explain, but he is basically on point. He seems to be a chick-magnet and when he says, I’m going for a ride on my motorcycle.Women just picture themselves in the back of his back, hair flowing in the wind. He just seems to click with women, why is he still single? I wish I knew the answer to that. All i know is that women want a man with a heart who can show feelings. Often they complain, that they don’t like to share. Cuomo, 62, shows his feelings about what is happening, several times. For over a hundred days he had press conferences regarding the coronavirus, riots and looting in New York. Women also love that fact that Cuomo is caring and a family man. Speaks highly of his mother and children. Some women want a family man who can be a parent, instead of a child. He also advised young people not to be arrogant or irresponsible and to do the right thing. Many women now prioritize wanting a man who will be a good role model to their kids, not just one who knows how to romance them. What an interesting film this would make. Celebrities that have made cameos at Cuomo’s Covid-19 press briefings were Sean Penn, Chris Rock and Rosie Perez.

At one point, Cuomo said of other leaders that it did not matter what political party we were from, that we had to work together now. He is emulating rising above old divisional issues and is trying to make people come together for the common good. He is stressing being, ‘a We’ and not just a Me,’ right now. Another reason women are crushing on him.During this crisis, women have expressed that Andrew Cuomo has been direct and has shared the difficult things that are going on without hiding them while trying to act honorably. When people feel informed, they often calm down and are more trusting of the other person. Let’s not forget his sense of humor.Governor Cuomo has tried to use moments of humor as a relief for the current pain that people were going through. New York City, which was the epicenter of coronavirus began it’s phase one on June 8. It will take a long time to bring Manhattan to the pre-coronavirus time. Governor Cuomo is the older brother of Chris Cuomo, of CNN, also another cutie, however married. Sorry ladies.

So what do we know about Governor Cuomo love life? Well, he’s often referred to as the “Luv Gov”, don’t believe me, just look at TikTok. These women are hot for Cuomo. Women just love to see a man in a suit and tie, even on weekends he wears a jacket, yet no tie. It’s like being back in high school, watching your crush in a sharp suit. Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, on June 9, 1990. They have three daughters: twins, Cara Ethel Kennedy-Cuomo and Mariah Matilda Kennedy-Cuomo (born 1995), and Michaela Andrea Kennedy-Cuomo (born 1997). They separated in 2003, and divorced in 2005. He began dating Food Network host Sandra Lee in 2005. The two resided in Westchester County, New York. On September 25, 2019, the couple announced that they had ended their relationship. As of the fall of 2019, Cuomo is living in the New York State Executive Mansion in Albany on full-time basis. So, thank you Governor Cuomo- not only for all that you’re doing now for the people who are home watching, waiting, hurting and praying; but also for inadvertently giving us some hope that single ladies can find a nice man like you. Those of you who are single can also choose partners that exhibit these qualities — even if you don’t end up dating Governor Cuomo soon, lol.

Rose’s Scoop: When George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston on June 9, 2020, numerous entertainers, athletes, and activists attended the funeral to pay their respects.Actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum and NFL players J.J. Watt and D.J. Reader were among those seen in the congregation at Fountain of Praise church. The Rev. Al Sharpton presided over the service, while Ne-Yo delivered an emotional take on Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” during the memorial.