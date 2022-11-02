POINT OF VIEW—The midterm elections are less than a week away. On November 8, 2022, the nation will cast its final ballots to choose who will represent them in both the House and the Senate.

For some, this is a long-awaited day. Many are growing weary of the price tag this Administration brought with it.

The price of gas, food, and other needed commodities continues to rise.

For those who do not like the current state of affairs, flipping the House and the Senate is essential

It is time to vote for newly elected officials who will care about the influx of illegal immigrants coming across the border.

The current Administration is using up the U.S. oil reserve to benefit other countries while US citizens get price gouged at the pump.

The stock market and 401K’s have taken a hit. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed.



The current administration supports China, which is gearing up for a possible war with Taiwan. Taiwan is an ally of the U.S. China is not.

Veterans are doing without needed medical care outside the VA. These policies were amended by President Trump. Veterans were finally getting the help they needed.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last week in an effort to encourage people to get out and vote.



In his speech, Joe Biden, the current leader of the free world, was quoted as saying, “I’ve been to 54 states.” At the end of his speech, Biden nearly walked off the side of the stage. It was all caught on video. An alarmed Kamala Harris stopped the President from preventing a potential fall. Harris then put her hand over her mouth and giggled like a schoolgirl.



Members of the US Secret Service stood at stage left, where the President was supposed to exit. Once President Biden got his bearings, he proceeded to jog off the stage.



Radio shows and Television media have played and replayed footage of the POTUS and VP exiting the stage. Their antics may have helped them to accomplish their goal to get people to get out and vote.

Newt Gingrich and other trusted leaders have predicted that a red wave will hit the House of Representatives with a Republican win of 16-17 seats.



The only way the Democrats can win the House is if the silent majority stays home on election day and does nothing.



Economists have predicted another downward trend in the 4th quarter. The only way to improve the state of the nation is for each one of us must do our part. Please, get out and vote.