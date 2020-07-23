LOS FELIZ 一 On Friday, July 17, the Silver Lake bar known as “The Satellite,” announced that they would no longer be doing live shows or dance parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus caused the cancellation and shutting down of bars, nightclubs, and shows, and the Satellite’s official statement states, “We can no longer afford to wait for the day we will be allowed to have shows again. If we do that, we will not have the money to continue and will be forced to close forever.”

To account for this change in no longer supporting live music events, the bar’s stage is being removed and the club is being redesigned to focus more on being “a place to get good quality drinks and food.” Due a reported lack of funds, however, the bar states that this will not happen quickly. Despite this, they claim that a reopening is planned as soon as the kitchen is re-opened, or if the government allows them to hire a food truck.

Despite the closure of their own music platform, The Satellite ends their message to the public by urging readers to support a group named “NIVA” (National Independent Venue Association). NIVA’s mission statement is “To preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States.” They seek to do this by asking the public to submit a pre-written letter by the organization directed towards government legislators, letting them know the value that these music venues have.