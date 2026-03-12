UNITED STATES—Talk about a tough weekend. I have never been a fan of springing forward, better known as Daylight Saving Time. Why? You lose an hour of sleep, and for me in the year 2026, it hit me very hard. For 2 consecutive nights, I got no sleep. Saturday night going into Sunday was exceptionally hard because my mind was so worried about oversleeping. I had work in the morning and whenever we have to spring forward, I panic with oversleeping.

One of my greatest fears is oversleeping/being late for work, and that was my worry this weekend, so much to the point that I didn’t sleep. I’m feeling it 2 days later, which is something that has never happened to me. I love that its brighter outside. It is not getting dark till a little after 7:30 p.m. closer to 8 p.m.

The one thing I hate is that it feels like it was already bright at 7 a.m., but now it pushed a bit till a little after 7:30 a.m. but the light will get brighter in the morning and brighter towards later in the day. There has been this constant talk about NOT adjusting our clocks, and I am totally against that. Sorry, we cannot have winter months where the sun is not rising till close to 9 a.m.

That absolutely will not work for me. Look, I’m not trying to be like parts of Alaska that has darkness for 6 months of the year and then full sunlight for 6 months of the year. Can you just imagine what that would do to your circadian rhythm. My body just knows when to wake up; I’m an early bird, so getting up in the mornings is second nature for me. When you shift the clocks, it does throw off your circadian rhythm just a little bit. I got up a bit later than I expected Monday morning this week because it was darker outside than what I realized.

I feel for those people who have to deal with going to work much sooner than they expected because it rattles you in a way that you didn’t expect and it does take some time to adapt to the change. Now, what we’re not going to do is say that it throws off your entire week because I don’t believe that. I do believe it can jolt you for a day or two, but you eventually adapt.

If you’re not a fan of the springing forward or falling back trend, you have some politicians advocating for you to eliminate Daylight Saving Time altogether. I really don’t know if that is going to take effect, all I know is that it’s something we have been doing for decades, so why are we looking to change it now. We’ve done it so long, so why change it now?