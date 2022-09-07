SANTA MONICA—On September 4, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of stolen electric bicycles that were locked together in the 1500 block near the beach. The SMPD reported one of the individuals e-bike was equipped with an Apple Air Tag that tracked the location of the bike to the train station at Exposition and LaBrae.



Officers arrested Jeffrey Wallace, 60, who had multiple warrants against him for other theft-related incidents. He remains in custody with four charges. The first charge holds a bail amount of $20,000. The remaining three bail amounts are $5,000 each for a total of $35,000.



Wallace was scheduled to appear at LAX Superior Court W30 in Los Angeles on September 7, at 8:30 a.m.



On July 27, he was arrested and released on charges with bail amounts of $5,000. For one charge and $1.00 each for the remaining two charges equaling $5,002.00.



On May 29, 2021, Wallace was arrested and booked into jail. He was given a citation of $500 and released on May 30, 2021.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, surveillance showed two men breaking into Raleigh New Company Store and stealing six bicycles including some electric mountain bikes that retail for approximately $5,000 each.



Authorities believe the two thieves broke in Sunday night and turned off the power in the store and returned at approximately 5:45 a.m. to steal the bicycles.



The General Manager of Raleigh’s indicated that the suspects got into the store by smashing the front window. The SMPD is asking for the public’s help locating the following:

XDURO Urban S RX, an e-bike with 700c wheels and flatbars, size Medium/56cm. Color White; Serial # YT51103553 (serial number is located under the battery, which requires a key to remove). Key # H404132. Retail price; $5,000.



Haibike SDURO FullNine RC, an electric full Suspension mountain bike, size Large / 50cm. Color Black with highlight colors, Serial # YT50919756 (serial number is located under the battery). Key # H208415. Price $3,900.



Haibike XDURO FullSeven RC, an electric full Suspension mountain bike, Size Medium / 45cm. Color: Black with highlight colors. Serial # YT51102841 (located under the battery). Key # ML206901. Price $4,600.



Raleigh Tekoa iE, an electric mountain bike, size Medium / 17-inch. Color: Red, Serial # S1052-0E501460209. Price $2,500.



IZIP Peak DS, an electric full suspension mountain bike, size Large / 19-inch. Color: Black with red highlights. Serial # AS14093359 CHE5A430+1. Price $3,400.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPD at 310-548-8491.