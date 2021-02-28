SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) are investigating recent thefts targeting elderly victims.

They report that the suspects have a scheme to lure their victims in which a female suspect inside a parked car calls out to a victim and lures them close enough for another suspect to swap out jewelry with a fake counterpart on a victim.

Two separate, but similar incidents have been reported on Saturday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 17 near the 500-600 Block of Ocean Avenue.

SMPD have compiled suspect descriptions as stated on their press release on Thursday, February 25:

“Suspect #1 Passenger – Female, Middle Eastern or White, between 40-60 years old with dark or brown hair.”

“Suspect #2 Passenger – Female, potentially White, mid-40s with dark hair. Maybe wearing a scarf covering her hair.”

“Suspect #3 Driver – Male, potentially White, mid-40’s with dark hair.”

The targeted victims are “elderly women walking alone during the early afternoon between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.”

The SMPD are advising residents to be on the lookout for anyone matching their descriptions and to report any suspicious behavior to contact Detective David Haro of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at 310-458-8432. Or at Watch Commander any time at 310-458-8427.