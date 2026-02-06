WESTWOOD—On February 5, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue. The incident took place at 99 Market, located at 1360 Westwood Boulevard. The initial call was for an injury after a vehicle crashed into the grocery store. The first reported injury was to a bicyclist.



A helicopter was circling nearby. First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Battalion 9, requested ambulance transport for multiple injuries. Additional backup was required for police to manage crowd control.



At 2:50 p.m., reports confirmed 10 injuries, including three fatalities.



At 3:15 p.m., Lindsey Lantz updated the details of the incident on the LAFD/Alert page. The three fatalities included a 55-year-old male, a 42-year-old female, and a 30-year-old male. Two 35-year-old men were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.



A 37-year-old male and a 38-year-old male were transported to the hospital in fair condition. There were two bicyclists treated at the scene by LAPD paramedics who refused transport to the hospital.



At approximately 4:15, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) addressed the public. Mayor Bass was at the scene.



Police confirmed that the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle after striking an individual on a bicycle and then crashed into the building.



Road closures included N. Rochester Avenue. The Los Angeles Department of Building Safety (LADBS) yellow-tagged the building (limited entry)due to the instability of the structure following the crash. The store is closed to the public. LAFD West Bureau and multiple other units offered assistance.