MALIBU- On Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 8:32 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision at Kanan Dume Road and Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu that resulted in injuries.

A vehicle with two passengers and a driver went over the side of Kanan Dume Road resulting in one person being trapped in the vehicle and another being ejected about 20 feet near Newton Canyon. Responding officials utilized a lower access road 15 feet from the vehicle due to difficult terrain.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations hoisted the ejected patient to a nearby trauma center and the second patient was transported by vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.