INDIO— On August 27, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents from the El Centro Sector announced in a press release that they intercepted a drug smuggling operation. Two American women, ages 36 and 42 were arrested for smuggling 176 pounds of methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $149,727.

On August 22, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Border Patrol K-9 team alerted agents to the presence of drugs inside a black SUV that approached the U.S. Border Patrol Highway 86 checkpoint.



During the preliminary investigation of the vehicle, CBP agents uncovered multiple packages of a crystal-like substance hidden in the compartments of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamines.



According to Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Joseph A. Remenar, this is the third significant drug seizure by agents at the Indio Station in the last two weeks.



“Any one of these seizures is significant on its own. Together, they illustrate the dedication and tenacity that the men and women of the El Centro Sector display every single day. Border security is national security, and these seizures are a testament to the importance of the Border Patrol’s national security mission.”



The first drug seizure occurred on August 12. CBP agents inspecting a van at Indio Station recognized what was referred to in the report as, the “pungent smell” of marijuana. Agents found 238.7 pounds of packaged marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, and $16, 265.00 in cash. The street value is estimated at $190, 976.00



The second drug seizure also occurred on August 12th. Border Patrol K-9 assisted CBP agents in finding 21 wrapped bundles of methamphetamines hidden in the floorboards of a vehicle. 79.9 pounds tested positive for methamphetamine. The street value is approximately $67, 932.00.



In all three instances the suspected drug smugglers were arrested, the drugs and cash were seized, and the vehicles were impounded.



The following came directly from a July 15, press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Public Affairs announcing the following drug seizures in California for the month of JUly



“In Kern County, California, DEA and its local partners shut down a major methamphetamine conversion lab, seizing over 240 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 151 gallons of liquid methamphetamine, and arrested five traffickers.



In Fresno, California, DEA and its federal, state and local partners seized 24 pounds of carfentanil disguised as real prescription pills— the largest single seizure to date of carfentanil in Northern California.



According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), carfentanil is used as a tranquilizer for large animals such as elephants. It is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl. An intramuscular dose of just 2ml can sedate an elephant. A nearly microscopic amount can be deadly to humans.