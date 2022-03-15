TAMPA, FL—Tom Brady announced on Sunday, March 13, that he is coming out of retirement after 40 days to return for his 23rd season in the NFL as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has won a total of seven Super Bowls during his career.

“These past two months I realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come but it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

His decision is reminiscent of sport icons like Michael Jordan and Brett Favre. At 44, he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43), and completions (485) in 2021.

The Buccaneers failed to repeat as Super Bowl champs in 2022, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27 in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Rams went on to capture Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady retired on February 1.

Sports analysts felt Brady’s retirement announcement was premature and rushed, largely based on the emotion after losing the playoff game. After having time to reflect upon the loss, he is ready for some “Unfinished business.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will have problems in free agency. The Bucs have weapons on both sides of the ball, and it seems unlikely to keep all of their stars who were instrumental in their Super Bowl title run.

Those names include tight-end Rob Gronkowski, right guard Alex Cappa, running back Leonard Fournette, and on defense, lineman Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Buccaneers saw their odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook drop from 20-1 entering Sunday to 10-1 following Brady’s return. Odds involving Brady and the Bucs we’re down for more than an hour while Caesars Sportsbook work through the news, along with booking NCAA tournament lines.

“Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians. “As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field.”

Brady is the only player to win more than five Super bowls and has been named MVP five times.