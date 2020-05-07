UNITED STATES−University of Pittsburgh, Molecular biologist, Dr. Bing Liu, 37, was found dead in his apartment on May 2.

A second man was reported dead in his vehicle by what police said was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The second man was identified by police as, Hao Gu, 46. The two men were acquaintances however police found no motive in their deaths. Ross Township Police Department in Pittsburgh, PA are treating the case as a murder-suicide.

Dr. Liu was reportedly an assistant research professor in the School of Medicine department of computational and systems biology. Dr. Liu was on the verge of a scientific breakthrough in the research of the coronavirus according to reports.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine issued a statement as they mourn the loss of a top researcher.

The statement reiterates the importance of the research Dr. Bing was doing.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the statement read.

Speculation swept through posts on social media suggesting foul play over Dr. Bing’s research findings. YouTube video footage compares the gag order given to Dr. Judy Mikovitz to the death of Dr. Bing Liu. Both were accomplished scientists who reportedly were prepared to expose some controversial scientific facts.

