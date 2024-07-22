MALIBU—On July 17, the annual Heal the Bay report card was issuing grades for area beaches, some of which received failing grades. The grades are based on water quality. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has warned the public multiple times in recent months to no avail. Some of our area beaches are still receiving failing grades.



Malibu Beach in the area situated at the breach point of Malibu Lagoon on Malibu State Beach received the failing grade of an “F.” The City of Los Angeles Environmental Department monitors this beach. Know before you go. Checking the water quality of your favorite area beach may be found by searching, Beach Report Card by Nowcast.





Topanga Beach at Topanga Canyon received a failing grade of an F



Santa Monica Beach at the Peir received an F



Castlerock Beach, at the drain, F



Puerco State Beach, at Marie Canyon, D



Marina Del Rey, D



Mother’s Beach, between the tower and the boat launch, D



Mother’s Beach, at the Lifeguard Tower, B



Los Flores State Beach, at Los Flores Creek, A



Will Rogers State Park, passes with flying colors, receiving an A+



Tuna Beach in Malibu, A+



Big Rock Beach, 19948 PCH, A+



Venice City Beach, A+





U.S. News and World Report lists Malibu beaches as #8 on their 2024 report of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S. What is not reported is that, while the utter beauty of the beaches is captivating and very inviting, dangerous bacteria are lurking in the waters underneath.



“This famously beautiful coastal destination west of Santa Monica offers an array of sandy shorelines worth exploring. Zuma Beach extends for nearly 2 miles and features strong surfing waves and whale-watching opportunities.

Meanwhile, Surfrider Beach is one of the most popular spots for surfing and is conveniently located near the Malibu Pier. Just north of Zuma, El Matador State Beach offers striking views of cliff formations. Point Dume State Beach is also a worthwhile stop; if you’re in the area, hike the short trail at the Point Dume Nature Preserve for picture-perfect vistas of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding mountains.”—US News and World Report



On July 21, Malibu Community Services sent out a series of posts on the X social media site encouraging the public to take care of their beaches.



“Earth Friendly Management—The city of Malibu is committed to protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources for future generations. The EFMP focuses on preventative practices, education, and enrichment strategies.



Summer is here! The city encourages safe and responsible use of all public beaches, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful coastline while adhering to safety guidelines….” The city has links listed on their X social media page to access the suggested guidelines.