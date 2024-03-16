MALIBU—On March 14, the California Transportation Department (CALTRANS) notified the public with a post on the X, social media site warning travelers that Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 is now closed indefinitely due to risks of landslides.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also known as State Route 27, was shut down in both directions Saturday between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.



The full text of the Tweet is below.



PCH and Topanga Canyon Closures in Malibu.



“Northbound Pacific Coast Hwy [PCH] is reduced to one lane at Porto Marina Way, near Big Rock and north of Corral Canyon Road in Malibu. Topanga Canyon Blvd., is closed in both directions from PCH to Grand View Dr. due to slides until further notice.”



On Wednesday, March 13, Caltrans spokesperson, Eric Menjivar first told The Patch that “The closure is necessary because the slide is still active. Our geologists anticipate more material and boulders to come down at this location. There is no estimated time of reopening, and our geologists are on site daily to assess the stability of the hillside.”



Multiple reports suggests that motorists alternate their detours to relieve some of the expected congestion in those areas.





