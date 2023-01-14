TOPANGA CANYON—Topanga Elementary located on 22075 Topanga School Road was closed on Wednesday, January 11, due to damage caused by rain and poor weather conditions. The students and staff were able to return to campus on Thursday, January 12.

School officials relocated students to Canyon Charter Elementary School located on 421 Entrada Drive in Santa Monica. The school’s notification also indicated that State Route 27 was closed preventing some parents from transporting students to Topanga Elementary.

Officials decided that evening that the school would be able to resume at their usual location the next day.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously,” LAUSD said in a tweet.

All schools in the Santa Monica Unified School District remained open on the 11th after having to transfer students to online learning due to inclement weather on Tuesday, January 10.