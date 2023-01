BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department apprehended a robbery suspect on Thursday, January 12.

A robbery was reported around 3:50 p.m. and occurred along the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

The suspect was found a short distance from where the crime occurred and was detained without incident. The suspect’s name has not been released.

BHPD announced that there is no threat to the public.

The City of Beverly Hills has seen an increase in property crimes in recent months.