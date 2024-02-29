SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, February 28, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that it is reinforcing safety and security on the Big Blue Bus by deploying transit safety officers across its system next month to ensure a comfortable and welcoming environment for customers and staff.

This initiative is aimed as part of a broader customer service plan aimed to enhance Big Blue Bus safety, convenience, and to ensure there is a Clean & Safe Santa Monica.

According to a press release, the new partnership is in collaboration with the Good Guard Security, which is a national leader in security guard services. Starting March 10, Big Blue Bus will station transit safety officers on high-traffic routes and at select bus stops, where they are needed. The specially trained unarmed officers will make passengers feel comfortable and confident riding Big Blue Bus, and will help:

-Assist riders with navigating the regional bus and rail network

-Provide guidance on Big Blue Bus fares and payment methods

-Address safety and maintenance concerns reported by passengers

-Offer support and resource materials to passengers in need

-Educate riders about Big Blue Bus’s Code of Conduct and ensure adherence

“Big Blue Bus has long maintained an exceptionally clean, safe, and secure system,” said Anuj Gupta, director of Santa Monica Department of Transportation. “We are introducing transit safety officers as another component of our multilayered approach to safety and customer experience, and to provide greater support to our dedicated riders and employees.”

Passengers are asked to report suspicious or inappropriate behavior to a transit safety officer or Big Blue Bus operator, or use Santa Monica 311. In case of emergencies, dialing or texting 911 is recommended.

For more details about Big Blue Bus visit bigbluebus.com.