LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, February 28, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced on their Facebook page the public’s help is needed to locate Critical Missing Juvenile, Keegan Alexander Moore. He was last seen on Wednesday, February 28, at 7 a.m., in the 1100 block of W. 106th Street in Los Angeles.

Moore is a 15-year-old male White juvenile, standing 5 feet and 09 inches tall and weighs150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a purple helmet with plungers attached to each side of the helmet.

Keegan has been diagnosed with ADHD, depression, and diminished mental capacity. His possible destination is unknown. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s, South Los Angeles Station at (323) 820-6700.

Anyone who prefers to provide information anonymously contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.