WASHINGTON DC—On January 18, those recently traveling through Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia near Washington DC, arrived to find CDC warnings on signs that travelers may have been exposed to measles.

Immediately following the news reports, the posts on social media went viral. A random commenter on the X social media site began a rant. “What are we going to do, start banning toddlers from flights now?” Because of course, it would be the fault of the baby on the flight who contracted the measles and not the fault of migrants carrying the disease across the U.S. border.



This brings up a different factor in the immigration fight. Many folks believe that America is the land of the free, and therefore its borders should be open. It is said that U.S. citizens should not call immigrants crossing the border without going through the proper channels, illegal immigrants. They are undocumented aliens.



Others argue that the United States is the land of the brave, and because of that, its citizens must take a stand against unvetted, unvaccinated people carrying infection and disease across the border.



No, I don’t care nor have I ever cared what race or nationality you are, but do not want anyone regardless of their ethnicity to cross the border carrying and spreading whatever diseases may be prevalent in their home country to my children and grandchildren.

Some of what is coming over the border are diseases and infections that Americans have already weaned out. Diseases that have not been seen here in decades are back with a vengeance. There is no reason to expose ourselves to this once again.



U.S. citizens must get a passport before traveling abroad. If traveling out of the country with pets or fruit they may be quarantined to prevent the spread of parasites.



Those seeking asylum from persecution must enter properly to gain the protections the United States has to offer. Vetting is a necessary process for the sake of the safety and well-being of those residing legally in our home country. It takes time to identify individuals who may have an extensive criminal history or are too sick to enter the country. It prevents dangerous criminals and terrorists from breaching our borders and slows the spread of disease.



The southwestern border of the United States and Mexico in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, in Eagle Pass, and El Paso, are flooded with people illegally crossing into the United States faster than the U.S. Border Patrol can catch them.



The Biden Administration is fighting against the authorities in Texas regarding the immigration issue. None of the people screaming that border crossings should be deemed illegal have ever worked a day in the shoes of the Customs and Border Patrol Agents attempting to secure the border.

The same border patrol agents are confronted with people later reported to be on a terror watch list. These are people who are coming over the border in groups of people that include unaccompanied children and are exposed to those who have become seriously ill along the way.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been under scrutiny for bussing illegal immigrants to cities across the U.S. that have expressed a desire to be sanctuary cities for migrants.



Yes, the unvetted, unvaccinated immigrants board the busses. They get on planes in airports. They crowd the sidewalks, just like you and me. There we all are together breathing it all in.



No, it’s not that we don’t want to be neighborly. You are more than welcome to come sit at the table, but, please, use the door.