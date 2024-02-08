CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, February 7, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of trespass suspects in a Downtown High-Rise building.

The LAPD on Tuesday, February 6, around 1 p.m., the Department’s Metropolitan Division officers assisted uniformed patrol officers with a search of a vacant building at the 1100 block of S. Flower Street. The building was recently the target of vandalism, trespass, burglary and other crimes. Due to the dangerous nature of the building under construction, and the crimes being committed, authorities worked with building management to obtain a trespass order.

During the search of the building, four suspects were located inside the building, arrested and transported to Central Community Police Station and booked for California Penal Code (PC) Section 602 (K) – Trespassing. Three of the suspects are residents of Los Angeles and the fourth suspect is a resident of Chino.

The suspects arrested were Sebastian Zoro–Gutierrez, 29, Booking No. 6754727, Andrew Rios, 30, Booking No. 6754726, Mauro Aguilar, 35, Booking No. 6754728, and Jessie Carreon, 44, Booking No. 6754736. Under the Los Angeles County Misdemeanor Bail Schedule, three of the suspects were eligible for Cite and Release and the fourth suspect had a pending traffic violation warrant.

Central Detectives are investigating various crimes at this location and seeking the public’s help to identify additional suspects. Anyone with details is asked to contact Central Area Burglary Detective Lee at 213-833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.