WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, February 7, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that construction has started for pedestrian safety improvements on N. San Vicente Boulevard and Rosewood Avenue.

The project includes new curb ramps, pedestrian/bicycle refuge islands, re-grading and re-paving of existing asphalt pavement, striping and signage improvements, EV charging station relocation, and pedestrian/bicycle crosswalks with a pedestrian hybrid beacon that is activated by pedestrians and/or bicyclists. Construction activities started in February 2024 and are expected to be completed by July 2024, weather permitting.

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release the crosswalk improvement effort is part of a commitment to explore a mix of measures to address safety. The constant movement of dense vehicular traffic and pedestrians in close proximity is a challenge not only in West Hollywood but in cities across the country. The enhanced crosswalks join a variety of improvements as part of a comprehensive plan with three unique areas to improve pedestrian safety: Engineering, Enforcement, and Education. Read about other pedestrian safety updates in the City here.

For additional details about West Hollywood’s engineering efforts to improve safety, contact the Department of Public Works at (323) 848-6375. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.