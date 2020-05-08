HOLLYWOOD—Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle has had his trial date delayed due to the Corona pandemic announced Friday, May 8.

Nipsey Hussle was born Ernias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old was a rapper, an activist and an entrepreneur who owned The Marathon Clothing Store.

Holder was arrested and charged for Nipsey’s murder on April 2, 2019. His trial was set to start a month ago but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He will not be facing a judge again until 8 June.

The courts in LA county have had to delay trial dates of several cases due to the Corona backlog. The clerk offices and courthouses have been closed since March 23, but will be working to full capacity again by the end of May, once the lockdown is lifted.

Holder has been in custody since his arrest in 2019, waiting for his chance to appear in court. He pled ‘not guilty’ to six charges brought against him, which included two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Samiel Asghedom was emotional while talking about his younger brother’s death. He described how he tried to give CPR to his brother before the professionals arrived.

Samiel further lamented the fact that no one at the store was carrying firearms themselves and could only helplessly watch. “Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” Asghedom said speaking to the Los Angeles Times.

Nipsey was shot more than 10 times outside his store. He was in critical condition and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. Holder also allegedly kicked his victim in the head before disappearing.

Bail was set at $6.53 million. His lawyer, Christopher Darden, who had been a prosecutor in the OJ Simpson case, withdrew because of death threats.

Holder faces life in prison if all charges are proved.