HOLLYWOOD—A vigil was held on Wednesday, May 6 outside the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff gathered to honor the 61-year-old nurse who died two days after she was confirmed of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Celia Marcos, who worked in the hospital for 16 years, was in the front line against the novel coronavirus. She was infected when she took care of the patient suspected of having COVID-19 during one of her shifts. On April 15, she was tested for the COVID-19 virus, and her condition got worst two days later. Marcos died on April 17.

“She was there for 45 minutes to an hour tending to that patient. The hospital gave her a surgical mask, the paper mask a lot of you all are wearing tonight. She should have been wearing N95 respirator,” said nurse Rosanna Mendez, according to CBS Los Angeles. Mendez argued that there are not enough protections for nurses.

“We have been and will continue to provide all staff at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC) with the appropriate level of PPE that is required per existing CDC guidelines. HPMC is using COVID-19 infection prevention and control recommendations that have been published by the LA County Department of Public Health and the CDC.” Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center released a statement and said that they have provided nurses enough personal protective equipment, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Marcos’s son John Marcos drove down from San Francisco to attend the Wednesday evening vigil and express his gratitude to his mom’s colleagues. He has organized a fundraiser on gofundme to raise money for the funeral and memorial.

“She lost her life to the virus. I thank her for her dedication to the nursing profession. Every day she went to work likely knowing she might be exposed to this deadly killer. My condolence to her family at the time of their loss. God bless her and rest in peace. Heaven has gained another angel,” said Doug Donovan, a donor who left the comment on the fundraising page.