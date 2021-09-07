LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a case on August 31 against three people accused of staging automobile accidents on local freeways. Some of those incidents caused serious injuries in the defendants aim to collect money from insurance companies.

“Purposefully causing automobile collisions can cause grave injuries or even death for the innocent victims of an automobile insurance scheme,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

The LADA indicated in a press release that Eduardo Retana, 25, Ausencio Gomez, 46, and Victor Valle-Diaz, 55, all from Los Angeles were charged in felony case PA097083.

Between January 15, 2020 and September 18, 2020, the defendants allegedly staged 15 accidents on Los Angeles County freeways that involved 21 victims, some who suffered severe injuries as a result. As part of a purported insurance fraud ring, they allegedly defrauded insurance companies of nearly $330,000.

Retana was charged with 11 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 10 counts of insurance fraud; Gomez with 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and nine counts of insurance fraud; and Valle-Diaz with eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of insurance fraud.

Arraignment is scheduled for August 31 in Department S of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Branch. The case is being investigated by the California Department of Insurance.