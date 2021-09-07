LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation into allegations of an indecent exposure incident that was reported on June 23 at a spa in the 2700 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The LAPD indicated on its website that five people came forward to report the incident.

Detectives assigned to Rampart Division conducted interviews of victims and witnesses, reviewed the evidence, and corroborated the allegations of indecent exposure. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Darren Merager, 52, a resident of Riverside County.

The investigation was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration and Merager’s actions were deemed criminal. On August 30, he was charged with five felony counts of indecent exposure and an arrest warrant has been issued. The suspect has been a registered sex offender since 2006 as per California Penal Code 290, due to indecent exposure incidents in 2002 and 2003.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or with additional information regarding this investigation to contact Rampart Detectives at (213) 484-3450. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.