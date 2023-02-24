PALESTINE—On Wednesday, February 22, former President, Donald J. Trump, traveled to Palestine, Ohio to bring relief to those suffering from the effects of a Norfolk Southern train derailment. On February 3, approximately 50 railroad cars on derailed spilling 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride.

Trump brought pallets of bottled water, food, and cleaning supplies to the residents of Ohio after learning that their request to have a state of emergency declared had been denied by the Biden Administration.

Trump exited his plane at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport to a cheering crowd of supporters shouting and chanting “We love you, Trump, Trump, Trump!” and “USA!”

He spoke to the crowd telling them, “You are not forgotten.” He reminded them that no one came to Ohio until after they heard he was coming. The former President recalled that initially FEMA was not called in for support. He chastised the Biden Administration for “Not taking action sooner.”



The former President gave tribute to those who have been a great support system to Ohioans in crisis including freshman Senator, JD Vance (R-OH) and Fox News correspondent Tucker Carlson.

After his speech, former President Trump bought McDonald’s for all of the first responders.



Following the February 3rd train derailment, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote a letter to Senator Mike DeWine (R-OH) encouraging him to request a state of emergency.

On February 16, DeWine’s office indicated that their office had been in touch with FEMA daily since the accident, and “a request was made for assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team and the CDC to provide on-the-ground assistance.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg saying “Secretary Buttigieg in my view, instead of engaging in politics should be focused on the job he has now and addressing the very serious transportation crisis we are seeing playing throughout the country.”

On February 17, Secretary Buttigieg posted the following message on Twitter:

“USDOT will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any safety violations found to have contributed to the disaster that has upended lives in East Palestine, OH. We respect the independence of NTSB’s investigation, and its findings will inform all of our actions going forward.”

Buttigieg did make a trip out to the site of the derailment and chemical spill in Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, February 23.