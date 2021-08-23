UNITED STATES—On Saturday, August 21, the fourth Save America Rally with Donald J. Trump took place at York Family Farms located at 1872 County Road 469 in Cullman, Alabama. A member of the Canyon-News team was present for the event.

The evening opened with all heads bowed in prayer, and then 101-year-old Veteran, Roy Drinkard led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, and then the crowd joined in singing The National Anthem.

John Wahl, the Republican leader of the Alabama Republican Party, was the MC for the event.

“We’re in the heart of Trump Country,” Wahl stated to a roaring crowd. Wahl reminded the crowd that Cullman County is documented as the most conservative county in the nation.

Alabama Senators Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lt. Governor, Will Ainsworth, Congressman Robert Aderholdt, Todd Starnes, and Mike Lindell, all spoke at the rally.

Mike Lindell, creator of My Pillow, spoke first saying that, “one of the biggest obstacles we have today is the media.” Lindell commented on how Fox News did not cover the cyber attacks and China’s alleged interference in the 2020 election. He offered what was reported to be censured Fox News reporters a job with him if they quit the network.

“If we don’t solve 2020, there is no 2022, or 2024,” Lindell stated.

Conservative talk show host, Todd Starnes said, “Biden promised a dark winter, and he delivered on it.” Then he criticized Critical Race Theory stating that the idea that some children are better because of the color of their skin is “demonic.”

President Trump took the stage and then delved into the issues the nation is facing today.

“I warned the entire country of the disastrous consequences of a Biden Presidency. I said Biden would open the borders in the middle of a pandemic and he did,” said the former president.

President Trump spoke at length regarding Afghanistan.

“Biden failed totally on the pandemic, and he’s now overseeing the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America. This is the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen.”

“Biden’s botched exit in Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader – perhaps at any time that anybody’s ever seen.”

“Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell,” he continued, “this is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. You can’t have weakness in the White House. They have to respect your president. When I was president, we only had strength.”

Trump reported a record-breaking $1.2 million was raised which has been the largest the State of Alabama has seen.

“Normally, I say okay, we can raise money, but you can take half and I will take half and put it into my campaign. I just said, ‘the hell with that, Alabama is so good, keep the whole thing.’”