BEVERLY HILLS—Hundreds of Trump supporters marched peacefully from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 8, for #WalkAway protest against the Democratic Party.

A YouTube video posted on August 8 by Brandon Straka, who calls himself “the founder of the #WalkAway campaign that was kicked off in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills” shows the crowd rally of hundreds of demonstrators. People were wearing red caps, red dresses, carrying “Trump 2020” banners, American flags with rainbow colors, and repeatedly chanting “U.S.A.” and “walk away” to support Donald Trump and show their protest to the Democratic Party.

On Friday, August 7 WalkAway foundation, an organizer for the event announced on Facebook “You may have seen Drew Hernandez on his hot show “lives matter”. He joins us tomorrow to spread that message and RESCUE AMERICA this Sat. Join us in LA for the 3rd #WalkAway Rescue America Rally”. They also announced about the march on their website with the comment that “#WalkAway Foundation is dedicated to pushing back on the radical Left. We will no longer tolerate the destruction of property and lives, the villainization of law enforcement, and the weaponization of tragedies.” Police had warned residents about possible traffic issues, describing the demonstration as peaceful, according to KTLA.



Brandon Straka is the founder of #WalkAway campaign. WEHOville said that “#WalkAway campaign took off in 2018 when he posted a video ahead of the midterm elections in which he explained why he walked away from Democratic Party. He has been a regular guest since then on various Fox News shows and in October 2018 he led a #WalkAway march in Washington, D.C., that attracted more than 5,000 participants”.

After the demonstration, Straka tweeted and claimed “we are not a right wing or a Trump movement. We are an anti-left movement whose only requirement for membership is a rejection of leftist hate & dogma & a quest for truth, civility & logic”

https://twitter.com/BrandonStraka/status/1292327868270129152

West Hollywood is rated as “strongly liberal” by Best Places’ report, but at the same time there are republicans in the community. Daniel and Simon Mani donated to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and an organization of gay Republicans, Log Cabin Republicans of Los Angeles, lists West Hollywood as its address, according to WEHO ville’s report.