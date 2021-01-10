UNITED STATES−President Trump’s approval ratings continue to soar while media reports negative reviews about the President and the left’s attempt to impeach him during his last two weeks in office.

On January 2, 2021, a Gallup Poll had President Trump listed as the most admired man of 2020. Four days later, President Trump hosted the Save America Trump Rally just prior to the certifying of the Electoral College Votes at the U.S. Capitol Building.

The Trump rally brought reported crowds of 5,000 people. Canyon-News spoke to one of the attendees who stated, “We left before the incident. It was very peaceful.”

News media, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Schumer, and others blame President Trump for the storm on the Capitol building even though the violence ensued after the Trump rally. Some participants had reportedly already left for home.

Others who attended the rally reported seeing, Antifa charter buses entering Washington D.C. Proud boys had advertisements out to dress in all-black like Antifa and on November 4, 2020, reminded members to appear like Trump supporters. Antifa had posters following the U.S. Presidential election.

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy made a statement regarding another impeachment attempt.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer publicly announced a new attempt at having the President impeached. Pelosi and Schumer have attempted the impeachment of President Trump at least twice previously.

Rasmussen Reports for Friday, January 8, show Trump’s approval rating at 48 percent. On November 12, 2020, the Trump approval rating was 52 percent.

In April 2020, amidst the pandemic, the Trump economy was still reported as the best in decades.

President Trump has helped Veterans by getting them the care they needed in a timely fashion from the doctors they needed to see. At every rally, President Trump recognized U.S. Veterans for their service.

Liberal media outlets continue to say publicly that President Trump did a terrible job during his term, yet reports indicate he brought much industry back to the U.S. including manufacturing jobs from Mexico and the oil industry from Iran. Reports indicate the unemployment rates dropped lower than it had been in ages.

Initial reports indicated that Trump was banned from Facebook indefinitely, and later it was reported that Trumps’ Facebook account was suspended for 12 days. There has not been any Tweets from President Trump, his Twitter account has been taken down. President Trump is now banned from social media.

Canyon-News received information from an individual who was suspended from Facebook for agreeing with one of President Trump’s post.

Brandon Straka, of the WalkAway campaign, used his Instagram account to say,

“FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!! Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway,” Straka stated.

Donald Trump is still the President of the United States until January 20, 2021 despite attempts to impeach.