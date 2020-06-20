STUDIO CITY—On Wednesday, June 17, Page Six reported that several TV networks had hired infamous private investigator Edward Myers to identify any racist comments made by celebrities whom they are affiliated with.

The Myers Group, located at 11271 Ventura Boulevard, #415, is a “dynamic U.S.-based investigation, risk consulting and protection services firm with global resources,” according to its official website. Myers – a University of California, Los Angeles alumnus – has been the company’s president since 2002. He claims to be “widely considered [as] one of the country’s leading private investigators and risk assessment experts with over 30 years of combined experience.”

The networks reportedly include CBS, MTV, and VH1, and they have hired Myers’s firm to try singling out crude posts “from on-air and production talent” before they go viral.

Bravo recently fired stars Brett Caprioni, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Stassi Schroeder, and Peter Hunziker for past actions that were deemed to be racist. MTV also sacked Taylor Selfridge and Alex Kompothecras for similar reasons, while the CW fired actor Hartley Sawyer for posting offensive Tweets.

Page Six noted that the casts of TV shows like “Jersey Shore,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Teen Mom,” and “Dating Naked” may be screened.

Anonymous sources have claimed that celebrities were informed that the investigation would begin soon.