HOLLYWOOD—On an exclusive interview with Vogue on Friday, June 19, Angelina Jolie has provided insight into her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016. The couple share six kids, of which three were adopted.

The famous actress and humanitarian, 45, Angelina reflects on her divorce from the fellow actor Brad in 2016, explaining that the separation was important for the well-being of their six children. The mother of six said that she wanted to focus on healing since their separation. She also commented on the speculations made about her break-up with Brad, informing that there are lies circulating in the Internet. The Hollywood couple had met on the set of the comedy film Mr. and Ms. Smith in 2004, and started dating since. They eventually got married in August 2014, and then got divorced in September 2016. Angelina was granted the physical custody of all their six children, and Brad was given the right to visit them from time to time. Brad had reportedly requested to see the children more often several times, and was eventually granted more time to spend with their children in June 2018 according to Entertainment Tonight.

The kids from youngest to eldest are as follows: the twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16 and the eldest kid, Maddox who is 18. Maddox is from Cambodia, Pax is from Vietnam, and Zahara is from Ethiopia. The main figure from the video game Tomb Raider, revealed that she encouraged her kids to never forget their ethnic roots and that she enjoyed learning about their background, as well. The kids have reportedly been spending most of their time with the mother, Angelina during quarantine, in their Los Feliz house, although Brad’s house is within walking distance.