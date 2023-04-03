ENTERTAINMENT—It’s 45 years since the premiere of soap opera “Dallas.” Created by David Jacobs, the show ran from 1978-1991. It follows Texas oil Family the Ewings. They are owners of Ewing Oil and a cattle ranch in Southfork, Texas.

The shows main character J.R. Ewing played by Larry Hagman was known for manipulation, greed and his quick witted humor. He is the only character to appear in every episode of the show. He was seen as as both a protagonist and antagonist of the show. The character was shot in the finale of season 3. The phrase “Who shot J.R?” was a part of the zeitgeist of the 1980s.

Just like Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” a shower scene reveals missing information to the audience in the opening episode of season 10. This involves a facet of the show that focuses on the romantic relationship between Bobby Ewing (Patrick Duffy) and Pamela Barnes Ewing (Victoria Principal).

The patriarch of the family Jock Ewing which is played by 1950s western film actor Jim Davis. Davis played WWII naval hero Slick Novak in the 1948 film “Winter Meeting” alongside two time academy award winner Bette Davis.

Dallas ran for 14 seasons from 1978-1991. 357 episodes were made in this timeframe. Running time for each episode was between 47 to 50 minutes. It was revived for three seasons from 2012-2014. The children of the original characters were the focus of the revival.

Dallas won four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV show won by Barbara Bel Geddes (Missy Ewing) and the TV Land Pop Culture Award in 2006. In 2007, TIME magazine ranked Dallas in the 100 greatest TV shows of all time.