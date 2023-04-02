WESTWOOD— UCLA gymnastics has a rich history of Olympic medalists. Female gymnasts of UCLA have won Olympic medals at every games since 2000. They have picked up gold medals at two of the last three games.

Olympic gold medalists Kyla Ross (2012) and Madison Kocian (2016) both represented the UCLA bruins during their college careers.

Therefore it is no surprise they equalled the 2023 NCAA high score on Thursday, March 30. 2020 Olympian Brooklyn Moors made her first appearance of the 2023 season. Moors sustained a knee injury in December. The Canadian helped the Bruins to a 49.675 finish on the beam. This is the fourth highest beam score in UCLA program history. They also scored an impressive 49.500 on the floor.

The Bruins equalled the highest score of the season of 198.275. Utah won their semifinal with a score 198.125.

The No. 4 ranked Bruins advance to Saturdays regional finals against No. 5 ranked Utah and No. 27 ranked Washington. Saturdays regional finals take place at 5 p.m. This will be shown on ESPN 2. The top two finishers advance to the NCAA championships in Fort Worth, Texas, April 13 to 15.

UCLA have won seven nationals. Only Georgia (10) and Utah (9) have won more. Despite this, UCLA have only won two nationals since 2010. The last of those victories coming in 2018. UCLA will be aiming to qualify for nationals for the first time since 2019.

The current roster:

Chloe Lashbrooke – Scottsdale, Ariz

Maddie Anyimi – Sacramento, CA

Chae Campbell – Corolition,Texas

Emma Andres – Rocklin, CA

Katie McNamara – Manhattan Beach, CA

Frida Esparza – Pittsburg, CA

Emily Lee – Los Gatos, CA

Brooklyn Moors – Ontario, Canada

Paige Hogan – Simi Valley, CA

Mia Erdoes – New York, NY

Margzetta Frazier – Sicklerville, NJ

Clara Wren – San Marcos, CA

Ciena Alipio – San Jose, CA

Ana Padurariu – Whitby, Ontario, Canada

Kalyany Steele -Colorado Springs, CO

Selina Harris – Las Vegas, NV

Emma Malabuyo – Milpitas, CA

Sara Ulias – Thousand Oaks, CA

Jordan Chiles – Vancouver, WA