UNITED STATES—On March 9, author of Griftopia, and contributing editor of Rolling Stones Magazine, Matt Taibbi shared Elon Musk’s Twitter Files exposing censorship of posts the CDC found to be critical of the COVID vaccine. In addition, Medical Doctors who shared their expertise on the dangers of the vaccine were also censored and their posts were removed from public view.

In the message below, Taibbi shared tweets from the CDC requesting certain messages be removed from Twitter indicating they could, “fuel hesitancy” toward getting the then-new COVID vaccine.



“True content that might promote vaccine hesitancy. Viral posts of individuals expressing vaccine hesitancy, or true stories of vaccine side effects. This content is not clearly mis or disinformation, but it may be misinformation (exaggerating or misleading). Also included in this bucket are often true posts which could fuel hesitancy, such as individual countries banning certain vaccines. Ex; News articles and posts about Central NY School district closing,”…the CDC wrote. The full text may be found on Twitter in Elon Musk’s Twitter Files.

Reports indicate that doctors who shared their expert advice on Twitter regarding COVID-19 and its treatments were censored, but those who promoted the vaccine were not.

On February 23, a Twitter commenter that goes by the name of Janey posted the censored Twitter Files, a project of the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk to get the evidence to the public. Since that time, Janey’s post showed the proceedings in Congress with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) questioning attorney and ex-Twitter executive, Ms. Gadde.



As the new Chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, Rep. Mace specifically asked Ms. Gadde, where she went to medical school, to which Gaddis replied, “I did not go to medical school.” Then, Mace asked the former Twitter CEO, “Why do you think you or anyone else on Twitter have the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion?”



Gadde responded, “Our policies regarding COVID were designed to protect individuals.” Mace interjected. “You guys censored Harvard-educated doctors, Stamford-educated doctors, doctors that were educated in the best places in the world, and you silenced those voices.”



Congresswoman Mace went on to question Ms. Gaddis and pointed out that one individual with 18,000 followers quoted the CDC’s own data on Twitter and was censored.