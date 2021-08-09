LAUREL CANYON—Three people were injured in a two-car collision on Sunday, August 8, in Valley Village.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the accident around 10:29 a.m. at the 124000 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found one person trapped in an overturned vehicle. Emergency crews were able to quickly free the individual.

Two people involved in the crash had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital.

The accident caused lane closures on Magnolia Boulevard, between Whitsett Avenue and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The lanes remained closed while the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the accident.

Further details have yet to be disclosed.