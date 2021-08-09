SHERMAN OAKS—The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation founder, Marc Ching, pleaded no contest in a veterinary malpractice case on August 3. Ching is being charged for practicing without a license.

The case against Ching was brought against him after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed the practices at his pet store and charity. The California Veterinary Medical Board requested an undercover operation conducted by the Department of Consumer Affairs Division of Investigation.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement, “Just as you wouldn’t want an unlicensed doctor providing medical treatment to you or a loved one, the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine is just as serious an issue for our beloved animals.”

The Los Angeles prosecutors alleged that Ching endangered the lives of sick pets by encouraging their owners to treat them with herbs and diet regimens instead of traditional medicine.

Another L.A. Times investigation revealed that Indonesian butchers accused Ching of paying them to torture and brutally murder several dogs, which Ching used as footage in campaigns against dog abuse. Ching denied these accusations.

Ching was also charged with several misdemeanors in November of 2020, which included false advertising of food products, processing, packing, and preparing meat products without a license and selling adulterated and misbranded food.

Ching has been sentenced to 12-month summary probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments. He also agreed not to make false statements such as pet food being “organic” without the proper certifications.