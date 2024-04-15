SHERMAN OAKS—A two-story house fire was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Friday, April 12. The fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. at 3935 N. Witzel Drive. The fire was reported in the attic and concealed wall space adjacent to fireplace/chimney.

The first arriving 30 LAFD firefighters took just 28 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish fire in the attic of a 3,397 square foot two story home. The blaze was extinguished at 4:17 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.