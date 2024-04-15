HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department announced a hiker was rescued on Sunday, April 14. The LAFD reported the incident transpired at 10:56 a.m. at Nichols Canyon.

The LAFD Ground and Air Response assisted an adult male hiker with an apparent ankle fracture, on the Lower Trebek Trail east of Nichols Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The patient was hoisted aboard a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter in fair condition and will receive continuing in-flight care from LAFD Flight Paramedics during direct helicopter transport to a regional trauma center for treatment. No other details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.