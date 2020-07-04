HOLLYWOOD HILLS — On Saturday, July 4, the LAFD confirmed through Twitter that a structure fire which had broken out in Hollywood on July 3 has been contained.

Update KNOCKDOWN #StructureFire; INC#0878; 3:49PM; 1514 N Labaig Av; https://t.co/AaqQQM2AUh; #Hollywood; A Greater Alarm assignment totaling 49 firefighters battled flames in a vacant (and boarded up) two-story duplex, … https://t.co/IefVZBiQ2i — LAFD (@LAFD) July 4, 2020

The fire was initially reported on Friday, July 3 at around 3:13 p.m. Preliminary reports stated a two-story vacant center-hallway apartment building was showing signs of fire. Its location was at 1514 N Labaig Avenue.

The final report stated a Greater Alarm Assignment of 49 firefighters were on the site to battle the flames. It was also clarified that the building in question was a vacant duplex, which was boarded up when firefighters arrived. Fire was “well-involved” on both stories of the structure.

Firefighters chose to engage in what is known as a a transitional attack. The department defined this as shooting water “upward through the windows from the exterior to cut through the intense heat inside.” They were then cleared to enter the building in offensive mode to further extinguish flames on the inside. The operation was finished off with a “coordinated interior fire attack with vertical ventilation.”

It took 36 minutes to complete the operation and extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries linked to the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of publishing.