HOLLYWOOD HILLS — Runyon Canyon Park closed for the 4th of July holiday in Hollywood. LA City Councilman David Ryu announced the closure in a twitter post on July 3.

The city determined that the park should be closed on Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.

Runyon Canyon will remain closed throughout the day on Saturday, July 4, and will reopen the next day on Sunday, July 5, and again close at 5 p.m, officials said.

Ryu said the closures are meant to “slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday, July 1, safety measures to reduce the density of visitors over the holiday weekend. The department remained that the use of fireworks is prohibited in the State Park System year-round.

The department’s director Lisa Mangat said in a press release that the 4th of July will have to be “observed differently this year” due to the pandemic.

“That means avoiding large gatherings and road trips to state parks and beaches,” Mangat said. “Now more than ever, it’s up to all of us to recreate responsibly to protect our loved ones and our communities.”

Earlier this week, the LA County Department of Public Health announced that county beaches would be closed for the weekend.

No cars or pedestrians will be allowed in state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the weekend.

Runyon Canyon Park had been closed in March due to visitors’ failure to follow social distancing rules. The Hollywood Hills park was later reopened on May 27.